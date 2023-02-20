ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $2,560.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00216141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,803.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009686 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,838.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.