AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,697. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

