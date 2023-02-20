83,371 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,936 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.