71,200 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,000. Medpace makes up 8.7% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.46. 317,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,318. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.16.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

