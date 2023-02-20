6,100 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.