51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COE opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.63. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.