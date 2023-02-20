49,830 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,229,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
