3,787,966 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,787,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,957,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,919,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,980,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

