33,150 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV) Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Tlwm owned about 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

