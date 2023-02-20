2,910 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

