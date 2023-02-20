1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.01 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.