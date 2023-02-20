1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st.
1Life Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.01 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Insider Activity
In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.