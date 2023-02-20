18,500 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.68. 6,323,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

