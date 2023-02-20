1,683 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 934.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,297. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

