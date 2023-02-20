16,078 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 58,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $486.42. The stock had a trading volume of 515,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,497. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
