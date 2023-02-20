1,079,957 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,079,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,676. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18.

