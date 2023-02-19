Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.50.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

