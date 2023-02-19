Zcash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $787.50 million and $89.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $48.23 or 0.00194444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00071288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00054999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.