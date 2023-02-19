Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Xylem by 159.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

Xylem stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

