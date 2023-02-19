Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Xylem Price Performance
XYL opened at $107.29 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
