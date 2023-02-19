Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $107.29 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

