Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE XHR opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

