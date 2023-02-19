XDC Network (XDC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $374.32 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, XDC Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $374.32 million and $2.50 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,290,015 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

