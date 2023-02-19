Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.20 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.20 billion and $1.60 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07001466 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $921,898.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

