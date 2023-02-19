Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0988 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $171.45 million and $46,134.53 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,951,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,112,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,924,137 with 1,736,084,771 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09886941 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102,770.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars.

