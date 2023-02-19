Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.86 billion and approximately $116,422.24 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00424425 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.52 or 0.28114717 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,677,735 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,485,065,064.783 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40489895 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $49,316.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

