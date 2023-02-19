Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Position Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $84,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after buying an additional 262,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

