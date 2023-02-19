West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

