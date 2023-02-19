West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.
NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
