WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

