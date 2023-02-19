Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 190,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

