WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

