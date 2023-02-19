WaykiChain Governance Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,492.23 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and $56,492.23 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

