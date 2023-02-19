Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. 15,855,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,294,574. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

