Water Island Capital LLC Invests $24.87 Million in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,243,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

RFP opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.