Water Island Capital LLC Increases Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries makes up about 2.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of South Jersey Industries worth $51,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 388,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 303,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.