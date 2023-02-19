Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,109,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,329,000. Signify Health makes up about 1.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $12,491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $19,238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $583,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,409,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Price Performance

About Signify Health

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 889,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.