Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 584 shares of company stock worth $90,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

