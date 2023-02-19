Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) is Dean Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Washington Federal Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

