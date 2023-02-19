Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $10.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

