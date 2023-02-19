Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €18.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($20.00) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €15.92 ($17.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of €17.36 ($18.67). The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

