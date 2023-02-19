Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Towle & Co

Towle & Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,499. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

