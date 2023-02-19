W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $666.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.53.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
