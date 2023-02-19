W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $666.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.