Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.47 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00016415 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $109.47 million and $9.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00215928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,532.66 or 0.99996690 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.15883617 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,842,624.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

