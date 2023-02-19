Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

