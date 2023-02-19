Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €117.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €109.54 ($117.78) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.76.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

