Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.23 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $64,582.75 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00092014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00653772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00550912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00172439 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,143,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

