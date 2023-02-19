Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $11.31 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $30,698.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00401877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00092021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00658341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00557254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00172034 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,147,660 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

