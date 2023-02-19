Veritable L.P. Sells 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,427.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,352.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

