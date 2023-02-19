Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $78.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

