Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $873.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $820.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

