Veritable L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.49 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

