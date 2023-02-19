Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.